SUV crashes into home in Shively

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A SUV crashed into a bedroom in Shively.

The crash was reported in the 4000 block of Lomond Drive, located off Crums Lane, around 4:40 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

The homeowner told WAVE 3 News he was inside his bedroom when the vehicle crashed into his home.

He said a male and a female were inside the vehicle and took off after the crash.

No injuries were reported. The damage to the home is unclear.

Traffic was restricted to one lane to allow crews to tow the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

