Students in Clarksville to receive free breakfast, lunch

Free breakfast and lunch will be served to all students who attend Clarksville Community Schools. (Source: Flickr/commons)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Free breakfast and lunch will be served to all students who attend Clarksville Community Schools.

The district announced Monday all students who attend Clarksville Elementary, Clarksville Middle, Clarksville High and Renaissance Academy will receive free meals regardless of income.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

“We are excited to be able to offer this program to all our students,” Superintendent Tina Bennett said in a press release. “Now all students will be able to eat a free breakfast and lunch every day. When students aren’t worried about being hungry, they can focus in the classroom.”

A la carte items, such as baked chips or entrees, will still be available to purchase. The sales from A la carte items will cover a portion of the cost of the free meals. The rest of the cost will be covered by the federal Community Eligibility Provision program.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.