Nursing home without power since Friday, operating on generator

Crews are still working around the clock to restore power to everyone impacted by the storms. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville nursing home has been without power severe storms rolled through Friday.

Signature HealthCARE at Jefferson Place off of Herr Lane has been operating off a generator. The facility has the capacity to care for 95 people.

LG&E crews have been working to restore power since Saturday, and several trucks from PIKE Electric Corp were working on Monday.

A generator is keeping the most critical needs and the safety of the residents a top priority.

As of Monday afternoon, the first of the three phases of power were working. They hope to have full power back on soon.

Officials at Signature HealthCARE says staff has trained for situations like this to make sure operations run smoothly.

This story will be updated.

