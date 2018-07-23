Nursing home without power since Friday, operating on generator

The body of Jadylynn Myers, 24, was found on July 10 in a wooded area on the side of Bircham Road, which is off Shelbyville Road in eastern Jefferson County.More >>
The body of Jadylynn Myers, 24, was found on July 10 in a wooded area on the side of Bircham Road, which is off Shelbyville Road in eastern Jefferson County.More >>
The shooting happened July 20 in the parking lot of the Waterford Apartments in the 400 block of Regency Court. The victim was shot in the stomach.More >>
The shooting happened July 20 in the parking lot of the Waterford Apartments in the 400 block of Regency Court. The victim was shot in the stomach.More >>
An 18-year-old girl from Paducah has been named one of Shriners Hospitals for Children's two National Patient Ambassadors for 2018-2019.More >>
An 18-year-old girl from Paducah has been named one of Shriners Hospitals for Children's two National Patient Ambassadors for 2018-2019.More >>
A Louisville nursing home has been without power severe storms rolled through Friday.More >>
A Louisville nursing home has been without power severe storms rolled through Friday.More >>
Jockey Victor Espinoza was injured when the horse he was riding at Del Mar racetrack collapsed during training and died.More >>
Jockey Victor Espinoza was injured when the horse he was riding at Del Mar racetrack collapsed during training and died.More >>