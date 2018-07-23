Ohio State, Wisconsin place 2 on Big Ten preseason list - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ohio State, Wisconsin place 2 on Big Ten preseason list

(AP Photo/Annie Rice). Big Ten Conference trophies sit on stage before the Big Ten NCAA college football Media Days in Chicago, Monday, July 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Annie Rice). Big Ten Conference trophies sit on stage before the Big Ten NCAA college football Media Days in Chicago, Monday, July 23, 2018.

CHICAGO (AP) - Ohio State and Wisconsin each placed two players on the Big Ten preseason honors list.

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa and running back J.K. Dobbins made the roster for the East Division, and Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards and running back Jonathan Taylor were recognized on the West side. The Buckeyes and Badgers are expected to contend for the conference championship this season.

The 10-member preseason list was selected by a media panel and announced on Monday.

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley was the only unanimous selection. Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary and Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke also made the East list.

Iowa tight end Noah Fant, Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. and Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher round out the West Division honorees.

