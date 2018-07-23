Paducah teen named Shriners Hospitals national patient ambassado - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Paducah teen named Shriners Hospitals national patient ambassador

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Shriners Hospital) (Source: Shriners Hospital)

PADUCAH, KY (WAVE) - An 18-year-old girl from Paducah has been named one of Shriners Hospitals for Children's two National Patient Ambassadors for 2018-2019.

Lily Silverstein was born without a fibula in her right leg. She underwent an amputation and received her first prosthesis a few months later.

When she was 18 months old, she became a patient at Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center- Lexington.

Silverstein has gone through five surgeries  to straighten her remaining right leg, and received several prosthetic limbs. 

She is a sophomore in the University of Kentucky's Honors program, studying to become a nurse because of the care she's received  through her experiences.

Silverstein also enjoys playing soccer, dancing, including with the Moscow Ballet. She plays piano and has been a page in the Kentucky General Assembly. To learn more about her, click here.

"Shriners Hospitals for Children has helped me to not see my leg as a handicap, and instead to look at it as a challenge," Silverstein said. "Because of Shriners Medical Center, I wake up every morning thankful for two legs instead of regretting that I only have one. I love it here and I wish I never had to go anywhere else for medical care."

She was introduced during the premiere of her documentary as part of Shriners International's annual Imperial Session.

