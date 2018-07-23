Man arrested after shooting in St. Matthews parking lot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A shooting in St. Matthews left one man hospitalized and the other in police custody.

The shooting happened July 20 in the parking lot of the Waterford Apartments in the 400 block of Regency Court, near the intersection of Browns Lane and Kresge Way in St. Matthews. According to St. Matthews police, officers called about a shooting found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim told police the suspect, Donald Eugene Bratcher, 56, of Louisville, had approached him with a gun. The victim said he tried to protect himself by tackling Bratcher, but the gun went off during the struggle.

St. Matthews police say the victim was able to subdue Bratcher until they arrived. Officers said the victim told them he had never seen Bratcher before the incident in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment. Bratcher was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of assault. His bond was set at $50,000.

