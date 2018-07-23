Reports: Alleged Russian spy attended 2016 event in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Alleged Russian agent Maria Butina visited Louisville in 2016, several media outlets including the New York Times and NPR are reporting.

The event took place on May 19, 2016, and was a Heroes for Freedom and Liberty Dinner, featuring country singer Lee Greenwood. Governor Matt Bevin was also in attendance.

A press release from the original event sent to WAVE 3 News lists Butina as "a guest speaker and chairperson of the Russian NRA".

The dinner was a fundraiser for the Hershel "Woody" Williams Media of Honor Foundation.

