Katina Powell indicted for allegedly cashing forged checks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Self-proclaimed escort queen Katina Powell was indicted in Louisville for allegedly cashing forged checks.

According to arraignment records, Katrina Latrece Powell, 37, was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, and three counts of theft by deception over $500.

Officials say Powell is charged with having cashed forged checks on three separate occasions in April 2018 at Vermont Liquors.

She was arraigned Monday morning in Division 5 of Jefferson Circuit Court.

Powell was released on her own recognizance, and scheduled to return on September 13 for pretrial conference.

