Southern Indiana mother appeals sentence in accident that killed her 2 kids

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The Indiana mother convicted in the crash that killed her two children is now appealing her sentence.

Toxicology reports showed Ericka Fouch had methamphetamine and THC in her system last summer when she drover her car onto train tracks along State Road 160 in Henryville.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Henryville mom gets 15 years for crash that killed her children

Four-year-old Wyatt and five-year-old Adalynn were killed when the car was hit by a train.

Per her plea agreement, Fouch can appeal her sentence, but not the charges.

Fouch's attorney filed an appeal earlier this month stating the children's deaths were not violent or premeditated.

