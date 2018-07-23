USOC files to remove itself as defendant in Nassar lawsuits - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

USOC files to remove itself as defendant in Nassar lawsuits

By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer

DENVER (AP) - The U.S. Olympic Committee is trying to remove itself as a defendant in lawsuits filed by gold medalists McKayla Maroney, Jordyn Wieber and Aly Raisman, three of the gymnasts who sued the federation and others for their roles in the Larry Nassar sex-abuse scandal.

In motions filed in court, the USOC acknowledges it should be part of moral and social discussions about Nassar's abuse, but it should carry no legal responsibility because the USOC never employed Nassar.

Nassar is in prison for assault and child pornography crimes. He was a volunteer for USA Gymnastics, which is also named as a defendant.

The USOC is an umbrella organization that oversees USA Gymnastics. The gymnasts contend the USOC should have done more when it learned of the abuse.

The USOC also argues it should not be held legally responsible because it could not foresee Nassar's crimes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

