Kentucky Secretary of State to take on new role ... mom!

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is going to become a mother.

It was announced today that Grimes and her husband, Andrew, are expecting their first child in December.



"The journey to grow our family has not been easy," said Grimes in a statement released by her office. "With the assistance of talented doctors, numerous surgeries, a supportive family and immense prayer and faith, we are finally in a place where we can announce joyous news to the Commonwealth - we are expecting our first child, a baby boy, in December."

Grimes said after multiple miscarriages she was not sure she would ever have a chance to share the news of a pregnancy.

Saying she and her husband appreciates "the outpouring of love and support," Grimes had this message for those struggling with infertility: "You are not alone."

