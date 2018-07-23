Mets' Tebow having hand surgery, likely out for year

NEW YORK (AP) - Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow is set for hand surgery Tuesday, dashing his hopes of playing in the majors this year.
The 30-year-old outfielder will have surgery in New York to remove his broken right hamate bone, an injury that occurred Thursday while swinging a bat for Binghamton against Trenton in the Double-A Eastern League.
The former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner was hitting .273 with six home runs and 36 RBIs in 84 games for Binghamton. He doubled in the Eastern League All-Star Game on July 11.
"It's about a six-to-eight week recovery, so effectively his season is over," Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said after Tebow was examined Monday at the Hospital for Special Surgery.
Tebow hit .301 in June for the Rumble Ponies and .340 in 15 games in July.
"I view this season as a complete positive," Ricco said. "Obviously it ends disappointingly. He's going to miss the last month, month-plus. But to see a guy who in a couple short years is now competing at the Double-A level and thriving, really - the last couple months he was playing really well, so I don't think how that could be anything but a positive.
"Obviously, the age factor is there, and it's tough for him to miss this last month. But I view this as nothing but a positive. He's really gone out and made great strides."
Tebow played in seven games for the Mets in spring training, going 1 for 18 (.056) before returning to the minor league camp.
Tebow signed with Mets in late 2016 and played in the Arizona Fall League. Last year, Tebow hit .226 with eight homers and 52 RBIs in 126 games at two levels of Class A.
A two-time national champion at Florida, Tebow works as a college football analyst on the SEC Network.
The 2007 Heisman winner will be inducted into Florida's ring of honor, becoming the sixth player to receive the honor. His name will be unveiled on a wall inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium when the Gators host LSU on Oct. 6.
Tebow went 35-6 in four seasons (2006-09) at Florida, finishing with an SEC-record 170.8 career pass efficiency rating. He left college with 28 school records, 14 conference marks and five NCAA records.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A court filing reveals a dozen recordings were given to prosecutors probing President Donald Trump's ex-personal lawyer.More >>
A court filing reveals a dozen recordings were given to prosecutors probing President Donald Trump's ex-personal lawyer.More >>
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.More >>
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.More >>
David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate SpadeMore >>
David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate SpadeMore >>
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with himMore >>
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with himMore >>
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con sessionMore >>
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con sessionMore >>
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverMore >>
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsMore >>
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsMore >>
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityMore >>
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityMore >>