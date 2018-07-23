Local tree expert gives advice for those with trees down due to storm damage

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A lot of people around WAVE Country are dealing with damaged trees after Friday’s storms.

If you have a tree that snapped in half, experts say more than likely there was already a problem with the tree.

“A lot of the tress that fail in storms have predictable problems,” Michael Hayman, project manager for TreesLouisville said. Hayman says Louisville has a tree canopy shortage.

If the tree damage is severe, you may not be able to save it. If it's minor, it may be worth saving.

“Smaller limbs should be cut, they are called collar cuts,” Hayman said “It's close to the trunk, not into the trunk.”

Hayman says moving forward, look at what is on your property. Some trees are just known to fall.

“[There are] definitely some trees to avoid,” Hayman said. “We know the Bradford Pear is just famous for falling apart. Sometimes it falls apart without any wind. No one who knows would plant an ash tree at this point, they will get the emerald ash bore and die.”

Hayman says pruning is really important. If you aren't sure what to do, call an arborist.

