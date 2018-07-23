Canceled alert system, damaged siren reduce warning time for tornado in Harrison Co.

The storm contained an EF-1 tornado, traveling for three or four miles at 300 yards wide. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW MIDDLETOWN, IN (WAVE) - Friday's destructive tornadoes swept through parts of southern Indiana, leaving damage behind for families in Harrison County near New Middletown.

The county council had recently voted to cancel its emergency alert phone system, Everbridge, earlier in July. The service provided a text-based alert of severe weather to more than 10,000 residents.

Two sirens, in New Middletown and Elizabeth, didn't sound. Harrison County Emergency Manager Greg Reas said those sirens were waiting to be repaired.

With no sirens and no phone alert, for some in the community it was friends and family that let them know a tornado was headed right for them.

"Took two minutes and everything was gone," said Sue Archer.

Trees and branches cover Sue Archer's home and yard along Simler Road near New Middletown. The destruction here was left behind by Friday's tornado.

"I heard no sirens," Archer said. Without it, her notice that the tornado was coming came minutes before it hit.

"Because the TV had already gone off air, and my sister called me, and as soon as she called me, here it came," Archer said.

"Wow, just all this metal and all this debris has gone everywhere," said Denzil Wiseman. After the tornado hit Archer's home, the storm then took aim at Wiseman's nearby.

"If you didn't know this garage was here, you wouldn't even know it was gone," Wiseman said.

His garage door now sits in the garden. Other parts of the metal structure now lay strewn in a nearby corn field. The truck inside the garage when the tornado snatched it up, still in driveable condition.

Wiseman used to be notified by the county of storms like this one through Everbridge.

After the county dropped its alert service earlier this month, it was a friend that alerted his family to the storm. He said he's not upset the county got rid of it, but he believes the alerts can help some people in the county.

"You know, and it's nice to be informed that a storm is headed your way," Wiseman said. "With the doppler radar and stuff that's out there, they can track that stuff and they can track it so well, they can foresee 10, 15 minutes. And for us, 15 minutes made a lot of difference."

Reas said the two sirens that failed to sound were in need of repairs. It's unclear how long those repairs will take, he said. While not everyone in the county uses the emergency alert system, Reas said he plans to keep urging the council to bring it back for those that do.

Days after the tornado, families around Harrison County said they're just grateful no one was hurt.

"Praise God, we're fine," Wiseman said. "And we'll rebuild, collect our junk and we'll be okay."

"Hopefully once we get all this cleaned up, it never happens again," Archer said.

Harrison County councilmember Kyle Nix said the emergency alert system the county had been using wasn't perfect, but avoiding this kind of dangerous weather is part of the reason he pushed to keep it in place.

The county council president is expected to make a statement to the community about the cancellation of the alert system at Monday night's council meeting and address community concerns. While the county cannot re-vote on bringing back the system during the meeting legally, he said they plan to discuss the system and the potential to bring it back, Nix said.

