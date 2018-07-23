I-65 South closed due to fiery fatal crash in Clark Co.

The crash is at the 19 mile marker of I-65 South in Indiana. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A deadly crash has closed Interstate 65 South near the Henryville exit in Clark County, Indiana.

Emergency crews alerted the media about the crash at 6:15 p.m. Monday. It's at the 19 mile marker on the southbound side of the interstate.

Officials said a semi went down an embankment and caught fire. The tractor trailer was fully engulfed in flames, crews said.

While all southbound lanes are closed, northbound lanes are also slow moving.

One person died in the crash. His or her identity has not been released.

At this point it's unknown how long the interstate will be closed.

Indiana State Police are investigating.

