I-65 South down to 1 lane after fiery fatal crash in Clark Co.

Officials said a semi went down an embankment and caught fire.More >>
A Jefferson County appeal board of property value experts faced hours of sometimes combative testimony as they set out to assess the controversial value of a property owned by Governor Matt Bevin.More >>
Friday's destructive tornadoes swept through parts of southern Indiana, leaving damage behind for families in Harrison County near New Middletown.More >>
A lot of people around WAVE Country are dealing with damaged trees after Friday’s storms.More >>
Mysterious billboards are popping up all over Louisville, creating quite a buzz and prompting many questions.More >>
