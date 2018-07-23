I-65 South reopened after fiery fatal crash in Clark Co.

The driver of the semi died. (Source: ISP)

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A deadly crash closed Interstate 65 South near the Henryville exit in Clark County, Indiana for several hours.

The crash happened at 5:55 p.m. Monday at the 19 mile marker on the southbound side of the interstate, Indiana State Police confirmed.

Officials said a semi went down an embankment, hit a tree and caught fire. The cab and trailer were engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Firefighters with the Monroe Township Volunteer Fire Department got the fire out, but troopers said the driver was trapped inside the cab.

The driver died at the scene, but officials are not sure whether he passed away before, during or after the crash.

He has not been identified.

The road finally reopened around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

ISP is investigating. The cause of the crash is not known.

