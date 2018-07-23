Plans for $1.1 million Tyler Park project finalized

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tyler Park is getting a million-dollar renovation.

According to a post by Louisville Metro Parks on Facebook, Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation announced the plans have been finalized for the Tyler Park project.

Among the aspects slated for improvement, two tennis courts will be resurfaced, a four tennis court set will be reworked to include basketball and pickleball courts.

Drainage issues, walking path and parking improvements are also on the plan.

“We are all pleased to see the start of this project as it will greatly improve the park for the neighborhood and its visitors,” stated Layla George, President Olmsted Parks Conservancy.

Groundbreaking is slated for late Fall 2018.

