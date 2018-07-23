Casting call: Louisville extras needed for new film

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Want to be in a movie? Here's your chance.

A movie filming in Louisville , "The Danger of Positive Thinking", needs a few extras (background talent), and they're looking for local faces to fill the roles.

"The Danger of Positive Thinking" is a theatrical thriller, and begins principal photography in Louisville soon

Stargazer Films are looking for people of all ages to be cafe patrons, waitstaff, neighbors and more.

The roles needed and shooting dates are as follows:

THURSDAY JULY 26

LOCATION: LeMoo 2300 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY

TIME FRAME: 9:30AM - 4:00PM

-Cafe patrons

-Restaurant patrons

-Waitstaff

FRIDAY JULY 27

LOCATION: Charmichael’s 2720 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY

LOCATION: 511 Woodlake Drive, Louisville, KY

TIME FRAME: 8:30am - 8:00pm (not the entire time, will be a morning and afternoon group)

MONDAY JULY 30

LOCATION: Louisville, KY

-Teenagers

-Neighbors

-Gary

TUESDAY JULY 31

LOCATION: Louisville

TIME: 12:30PM - 10:30PM (won’t be the whole day)

-Teenagers

-Driver

-Unknown figure

Anyone interested should email a current photo, name and phone number to charles@stargazercorp.com

