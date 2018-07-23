Casting call: Louisville extras needed for new film - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Casting call: Louisville extras needed for new film

(Source: WAVE 3 News Archives) (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Want to be in a movie? Here's your chance. 

A movie filming in Louisville , "The Danger of Positive Thinking", needs a few extras (background talent), and they're looking for local faces to fill the roles. 

"The Danger of Positive Thinking" is a theatrical thriller, and begins principal photography in Louisville soon 

Stargazer Films are looking for people of all ages to be cafe patrons, waitstaff, neighbors and more.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Kentucky's film industry continues to explode
Louisville man produces big budget film 'Winchester'
Black Panther: Why the film means so much to many

The roles needed and shooting dates are as follows:

THURSDAY JULY 26
LOCATION: LeMoo 2300 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY
TIME FRAME: 9:30AM - 4:00PM 
-Cafe patrons
-Restaurant patrons
-Waitstaff

FRIDAY JULY 27
LOCATION: Charmichael’s 2720 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
LOCATION: 511 Woodlake Drive, Louisville, KY
TIME FRAME: 8:30am - 8:00pm (not the entire time, will be a morning and afternoon group)

MONDAY JULY 30
LOCATION: Louisville, KY
-Teenagers
-Neighbors
-Gary 

TUESDAY JULY 31
LOCATION: Louisville
TIME: 12:30PM - 10:30PM (won’t be the whole day)
-Teenagers
-Driver
-Unknown figure 

Anyone interested should email a current photo, name and phone number to charles@stargazercorp.com

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly