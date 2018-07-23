4 Goldfish cracker varieties recalled due to salmonella risk

Four varieties of Goldfish crackers have been recalled. (Source: Pixabay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Pepperidge Farm issued a voluntary recall of four varieties of Goldfish crackers over concerns about salmonella in whey powder.

The company was contacted by a supplier and alerted that the whey powder used in the seasoning on four types of Goldfish was recalled due to the "potential presence of Salmonella."

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The Goldfish varieties included in this recall are as follows:

Flavor Blasted® Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted® Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Several different sized packages of the snacks are included in the recall, so Pepperidge Farm urges consumers to look at this chart to see if an item they purchased has been recalled.

The Goldfish were sold all over the United States.

Concerns about salmonella in whey powder also led to the recent recall of several types of Ritz cheese crackers.

People should not eat the affected crackers and should either throw them away or return them for a refund.

No illnesses have been reported with this recall.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.