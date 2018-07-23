Jackpot in Valley Station charity fundraiser hits $37K, keeps growing

The game benefits Shirley's Way, a non-profit helping cancer patients and their families. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The Queen of Hearts drawing happens every Monday at Khalil's on Dixie Highway. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shirley's Way helps cancer patients and their families in times of need. The Louisville organization is collecting the funds through a game.

"It's pretty exciting to watch this build," Mike Mulrooney said.

Mulrooney started Shirley's Way.

"Raising money is difficult," he said. "It's very difficult to get people to understand and believe in your cause."

Since 2013, Mulrooney built a following with his "Cancer Sucks" logo and helps families financially.

Now a game he started brings a full house to Khalil's on Dixie Highway. Half the jackpot will go to the charity, the other half to the winner.

"It is super high energy and it is fun," Khalil Batshon said.

Batshon hosts the game every Monday.

For 13 weeks, not a single raffle ticket holder has guessed where the Queen of Hearts is on this board of 54 cards.

"When we first started people were buying $5 and $10 worth of tickets," Mulrooney said. "Now people are buying $40 and $100 worth of tickets."

This comes during a time when Kentucky's sales tax has expanded to local charities.

Mulrooney said his fundraising efforts are through a gaming license, so the players aren't taxed on the raffle tickets purchases.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Mysterious billboards creating a buzz around Louisville

+ Plans for $1.1 million Tyler Park project finalized

+ Casting call: Louisville extras needed for new film

"This raises money to help people who are sick that can't afford basic necessities of life while they are fighting cancer," Mulrooney said.

Batshon said he has seen the Queen of Hearts jackpot grow to $5 million in other cities.

"We want it to get as big as we can get it," Batshon said. "We want somebody to win and we want somebody take that money and do good with it. Just like we are doing good and trying to help people in their lives."

The raffle tickets are $2 each.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.