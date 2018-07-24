Man in NH dies after yellow jacket stings him

Family members describe 34-year-old Brian Baker Jr. as a man with a “heart of gold” who “always had good intentions.” (Source: Mandi Baker/WMUR/CNN)

WINCHESTER, NH (WMUR/CNN) – The family of a New Hampshire man who died after he was stung by a yellow jacket is sharing his story to encourage others to undergo allergy testing, even as an adult.

Family members describe 34-year-old Brian Baker Jr. as a man with a "heart of gold" who "always had good intentions."

"He would do anything for anyone," said his wife, Mandi Baker.

Baker Jr. died Wednesday from an allergic reaction to two stings from a yellow jacket. He had been doing electrical work outside on his deck July 14 when he was stung.

After her husband was stung, Mandi Baker jumped into action, administering an EpiPen as she dialed 911.

"I had him cooling with wet towels, and I believe he started to stop breathing before the ambulance was even there," Mandi Baker said.

Eventually, Baker Jr. ended up in the intensive care unit at a Manchester, NH, hospital.

"Rescue personnel really went – everything to keep Brian with us and give him a chance. They performed CPR on him for 40 to 45 minutes, just to give him that chance," said the man’s father, Brian Baker Sr.

Unfortunately, the 34-year-old died from his injuries.

Family said it’s tragic that such a strong man could be overcome by two stings. They want to share his story in hopes that it may save lives.

Baker Jr. found out about his allergy only two years ago, and experts say that can often be the case.

"If they have any kind of reaction distant from the sting site, such has hives or the same kind of symptoms previously described – tightness, problems breathing, those kinds of symptoms – they should see an allergist and have testing done," said Dr. Marie-Helen Sajous of Dartmouth Medical Center.

Baker Jr. was an organ donor, and his family said it brings them some peace knowing his death may change someone’s life for the better.

