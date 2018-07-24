Man exercised naked at Planet Fitness, thought it was 'judgment- - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man exercised naked at Planet Fitness, thought it was 'judgment-free zone'

The 34-year-old was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct. (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr, File) The 34-year-old was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct. (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr, File)

PLAISTOW, NH (RNN) – Police arrested a man at a New Hampshire Planet Fitness after he allegedly stripped down in front of other patrons then began exercising in the nude.

Eric Stagno, 34, was charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct after police responded to the Plaistow, NH, gym Sunday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

"The story we got from witnesses was that the guy walked in, stripped down right there in front, left the clothes and belongings at the front desk, walked back and forth across the gym a couple of times and then settled in over at the yoga mats," Police Capt. Brett Morgan said.

When officers arrived, they say they found Stagno nude in a "yoga-type position."

"That's not right at all. Why would you do that? People are uncomfortable, make you uncomfortable. That's weird," gym member Tony Nachef told WMUR.

Witnesses told police Stagno’s behavior made them feel “uncomfortable, disgusted, sick and unsafe,” according to the Boston Globe.

Morgan told the Globe that Stagno kept to himself and didn’t seem aware that he had upset the patrons of the crowded gym.

Police arrested Stagno, who is not a member of the gym, without incident.

"The only comment he made was that he thought it was a judgment-free zone, apparently referencing their slogan," Morgan told the Union Leader.

According to the Planet Fitness website, their promise of a "Judgment Free Zone" refers to a place where people can "feel comfortable regardless of their fitness level."

"To me, it's like, 'What did you smoke before you came to the gym?' No, I don't think you should be at the gym naked," said gym member Kat Lancaster to WMUR.

Morgan told the Globe that Stagno had drug paraphernalia in his possession when he was arrested, but it wasn’t clear if he was under the influence.

Stagno was released on bail and is due to be arraigned on the misdemeanor charges Sept. 21 in Plaistow District Court.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Latest health & fitness newsLatest health & fitness newsMore>>

  • AIDS drugs show more promise for preventing new infections

    AIDS drugs show more promise for preventing new infections

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 3:30 AM EDT2018-07-24 07:30:13 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-07-24 12:18:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2012, file photo, a doctor holds Truvada pills at her office in San Francisco. New research shows more promise for using AIDS treatment drugs, such as Truvada, as a prevention tool, to help keep uninfe...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2012, file photo, a doctor holds Truvada pills at her office in San Francisco. New research shows more promise for using AIDS treatment drugs, such as Truvada, as a prevention tool, to help keep uninfe...
    New research shows more promise for using AIDS treatment drugs as a prevention tool, to help keep uninfected people from catching HIV during sex with a partner who has the virus.More >>
    New research shows more promise for using AIDS treatment drugs as a prevention tool, to help keep uninfected people from catching HIV during sex with a partner who has the virus.More >>

  • Dying man testifies against Monsanto in Roundup cancer trial

    Dying man testifies against Monsanto in Roundup cancer trial

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 6:42 AM EDT2018-07-24 10:42:11 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 7:49 AM EDT2018-07-24 11:49:18 GMT
    A groundskeeper said he was soaked in Roundup after a hose broke. He developed aggressive lesions and was later diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. (Source: KGO/CNN)A groundskeeper said he was soaked in Roundup after a hose broke. He developed aggressive lesions and was later diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. (Source: KGO/CNN)

    A former groundskeeper said he was soaked in Roundup after a hose broke. He developed aggressive lesions and was later diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. 

    More >>

    A former groundskeeper said he was soaked in Roundup after a hose broke. He developed aggressive lesions and was later diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. 

    More >>

  • Bayer to stop sales of birth control device tied to injuries

    Bayer to stop sales of birth control device tied to injuries

    Friday, July 20 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-07-20 16:14:15 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 7:27 AM EDT2018-07-24 11:27:51 GMT
    (Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals via AP). FILE - This image provided by Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals shows the birth control implant Essure. On Friday, July 20, 2018, the maker of the permanent contraceptive implant subject to thousands of injury ...(Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals via AP). FILE - This image provided by Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals shows the birth control implant Essure. On Friday, July 20, 2018, the maker of the permanent contraceptive implant subject to thousands of injury ...
    The maker of a permanent birth control implant said Friday it will stop selling the device in the U.S. at the end of the year.More >>
    The maker of a permanent birth control implant said Friday it will stop selling the device in the U.S. at the end of the year.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly