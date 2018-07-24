LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's 5 o'clock somewhere. Grab your salt shaker and lime. It's National Tequila Day!

The popular alcohol is made from the blue agave plant and is named for the town of Tequila, located in a valley near Guadalajara, Mexico.

One of the most popular tequila drinks is the margarita. According to nationaltoday.com, 33% of Americans prefer their margaritas over ice, while 67% would rather go with a frozen margarita.

You can celebrate today with the hashtag #NationalTequilaDay. And remember, drink responsibly.

