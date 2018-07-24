Uber passengers warn of 'vomit fraud'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some Uber passengers say they've been charged for something they didn't do.

"Vomit fraud" is an actual thing. The Miami Herald says some Uber drivers are falsely saying that passengers have made a mess in their cars, either by spilling a drink, bleeding, or even vomiting. The drivers use a false picture to show the company and the passenger is hit with a big clean-up bill.

So check your charges after a ride, and if you have a problem, you can report it.

That cleaning fee can be upwards of $150, and that money goes to the driver to compensate for professional cleaning costs.

