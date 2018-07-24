1 wounded in Shively shooting, police seeking suspect

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of Savage Drive. (Source: Lee Holeman, WAVE 3 News)

SHIVELY, KY (WAVE) - Police are looking for the person who shot a man in Shively.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of Savage Drive. At the scene officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and called Louisville EMS and fire for backup.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Shively police say it's not clear if he lived in the area or if there was a motive. Investigators have shifted their focus to looking for a suspect and are asking anyone with information to call the Shively Police Department.

