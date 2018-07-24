Tour de France riders sprayed with chemical - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Tour de France riders sprayed with chemical

Four-time champion Chris Froome is among several riders who have had their eyes treated for tear gas or pepper spray sprayed on the peloton when a farmer's protest interrupted the 16th stage of the Tour de France. (Source: AP Graphics) Four-time champion Chris Froome is among several riders who have had their eyes treated for tear gas or pepper spray sprayed on the peloton when a farmer's protest interrupted the 16th stage of the Tour de France. (Source: AP Graphics)

  • Also on WAVE 3.comMore>>

  • Colombia's Egan Bernal is the Tour de France's budding star

    Colombia's Egan Bernal is the Tour de France's budding star

    Monday, July 23 2018 8:05 AM EDT2018-07-23 12:05:24 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 12:26 PM EDT2018-07-23 16:26:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Peter Dejong). In this July 19, 2018, image Colombia's Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, right, pulls Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, up the Alpe d'Huez during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race ...(AP Photo/Peter Dejong). In this July 19, 2018, image Colombia's Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, right, pulls Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, up the Alpe d'Huez during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race ...
    The youngest rider at the Tour de France, Colombia's Egan Bernal is showing all the signs of becoming cycling's next big star.More >>
    The youngest rider at the Tour de France, Colombia's Egan Bernal is showing all the signs of becoming cycling's next big star.More >>

BAGNERES DE-LUCHON, France (AP) - Four-time champion Chris Froome is among several riders who have had their eyes treated for tear gas or pepper spray sprayed on the peloton when a farmer's protest interrupted the 16th stage of the Tour de France.

Police had to remove bales of hay blocking the road 30 kilometers into the 218-kilometer leg from Carcassonne to Bagneres De-Luchon.

An Associated Press photographer at the scene says Froome and other riders had eye drops applied while stopped for several minutes.

It isn't immediately clear who used the chemicals.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Fire passes through Texas plant, fails to ignite explosives

    Fire passes through Texas plant, fails to ignite explosives

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-07-24 11:52:49 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 7:53 AM EDT2018-07-24 11:53:12 GMT
    Fire officials say a grass fire "burned through" a dynamite storage plant, prompting the evacuation of a tiny West Texas community, but that the explosives were untouched.More >>
    Fire officials say a grass fire "burned through" a dynamite storage plant, prompting the evacuation of a tiny West Texas community, but that the explosives were untouched.More >>

  • Fire lookouts span eras, stay crucial in spotting wildfires

    Fire lookouts span eras, stay crucial in spotting wildfires

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:39:43 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 7:53 AM EDT2018-07-24 11:53:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...
    Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.More >>
    Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Judges crack down on illicit inmate cellphones

    APNewsBreak: Judges crack down on illicit inmate cellphones

    Monday, July 23 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-07-24 00:29:07 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-07-24 11:52:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2009, file photo, Correctional Officer Jose Sandoval inspects one of the more than 2,000 cell phones confiscated from inmates at California State Prison, Solano in Vacaville, Calif. Judges in ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2009, file photo, Correctional Officer Jose Sandoval inspects one of the more than 2,000 cell phones confiscated from inmates at California State Prison, Solano in Vacaville, Calif. Judges in ...
    APNewsBreak: Judges in California and South Carolina have ordered cellphone carriers to shut down nearly 200 contraband cellphones used by inmates in state prisons to conduct crimes.More >>
    APNewsBreak: Judges in California and South Carolina have ordered cellphone carriers to shut down nearly 200 contraband cellphones used by inmates in state prisons to conduct crimes.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly