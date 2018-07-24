Single Mega Millions winner to take home $522 million jackpot

The jackpot is the fifth largest in Mega Millions history. (Source: Mega Millions)

(RNN) - One Mega Millions player has a reason to smile after a winning ticket for the $522 million jackpot was sold in the state of California.

After the Tuesday night drawing, the California Lottery tweeted a jackpot winning ticket was sold at Ernie's Liquors in San Jose, CA.

Mega Millions confirmed in a press release it was the only ticket sold to win the grand prize.

The $522 million jackpot is the fifth largest in Mega Millions history.

Eight other winners in the July 24 drawing took home at least $1 million each, according to Mega Millions. Two of those tickets included the optional Megaplier and are worth $3 million each.

The jackpot will return to its starting value of $40 million for Friday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 19, 2, 4, 1 and 29. The Mega Ball number is 20.

A winning ticket matches numbers on all five white balls and the Mega Ball.

Winners have the option of taking a lump sum payment of $303 million or taking annual payments over the course of 30 years, eventually adding up to the jackpot.

Statistically, you have a one in 259 million chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot. But July seems to be a good month to play.

Twenty-two jackpots - and now 23 - have been won in the month of July since the game began in 2002.

Mega Millions is available in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, Alabama and Mississippi do not participate.

