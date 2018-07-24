Man allegedly found near daycare, charged with possession of meth

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is in custody for alleged drug possession, after police say they responded to a call of a male subject exposing himself near a child's daycare.

When officers responded to that call on Buechel Terrace, they found Terrance Mattingly.

According to the arrest slip, Mattingly was jumping around in an unusual manner.

He gave police permission to search his car and found a cigarette pack with meth and a marijuana cigarette inside.

Mattingly is charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

