Man allegedly found near daycare, charged with possession of meth

The man was found dead on July 12 in the 10000 block of Arbor Ridge Drive.More >>
The man was found dead on July 12 in the 10000 block of Arbor Ridge Drive.More >>
One person is dead after a double shooting in Buechel on Sunday.More >>
One person is dead after a double shooting in Buechel on Sunday.More >>
A man is in custody for alleged drug possession, after police say they responded to a call of a male subject exposing himself near a child's daycare.More >>
A man is in custody for alleged drug possession, after police say they responded to a call of a male subject exposing himself near a child's daycare.More >>
At the scene officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He has been taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.More >>
At the scene officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He has been taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.More >>
It's 5 o'clock somewhere. Grab your salt shaker and lime.More >>
It's 5 o'clock somewhere. Grab your salt shaker and lime.More >>