Coroner seeking relatives of deceased man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is looking for the next of kin of a man who died earlier this month.

Michael Graviss, known by his legal name of Morbid Trioxin, was found dead on July 12 in the 10000 block of Arbor Ridge Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Coroner Jeff Wheeler at 502-574-6262.

