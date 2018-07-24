Tokyo 2020: Will Ryan Lochte and Sue Bird be there? - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Tokyo 2020: Will Ryan Lochte and Sue Bird be there?

By The Associated Press

Ryan Lochte is calling his latest suspension "crazy" and says it will stoke his competitive fires as he gets ready for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 12-time Olympic medalist and longtime U.S. swimming star tells guest host Tim Reynolds in the latest episode of "PodcastOne Sports Now" that his suspension for getting an intravenous vitamin injection has him both dismayed and determined. It's Lochte's second suspension in less than two years, and will keep him out of the pool until at least July 2019.

Also in this week's show: Tim Dahlberg and AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson wrap up Francesco Molinari's win at the British Open, and Reynolds talks with WNBA legend Sue Bird about the state of the women's game and her future - plus if Tokyo 2020 is in her sights.

Finally, there's a tribute to former Miami Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano, and how one of his acts of kindness several years ago to a young fan still pays dividends today.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Georgia GOP governor's runoff tests loyalty to Trump

    Georgia GOP governor's runoff tests loyalty to Trump

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-07-24 04:16:10 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:32:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...
    Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.More >>
    Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Top US, Australian officials meet in San Francisco Bay Area

    Top US, Australian officials meet in San Francisco Bay Area

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:54 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:54:56 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:32:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Australia Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while posing for photos for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) Consultations in Stanford, Calif., Monday, July ...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Australia Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while posing for photos for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) Consultations in Stanford, Calif., Monday, July ...
    North Korea and trade with China are among the topics U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis are expected to discuss with their Australian counterparts at a two-day meeting...More >>
    North Korea and trade with China are among the topics U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis are expected to discuss with their Australian counterparts at a two-day meeting in the San Francisco Bay Area.More >>

  • Board recommends Cosby be found a sexually violent predator

    Board recommends Cosby be found a sexually violent predator

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-07-24 14:59:52 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:30:59 GMT
    Bill Cosby will be sentenced in September. (Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP/file)Bill Cosby will be sentenced in September. (Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP/file)

    A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

    More >>

    A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly