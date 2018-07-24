Tokyo 2020: Will Ryan Lochte and Sue Bird be there?

By The Associated Press
Ryan Lochte is calling his latest suspension "crazy" and says it will stoke his competitive fires as he gets ready for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The 12-time Olympic medalist and longtime U.S. swimming star tells guest host Tim Reynolds in the latest episode of "PodcastOne Sports Now" that his suspension for getting an intravenous vitamin injection has him both dismayed and determined. It's Lochte's second suspension in less than two years, and will keep him out of the pool until at least July 2019.
Also in this week's show: Tim Dahlberg and AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson wrap up Francesco Molinari's win at the British Open, and Reynolds talks with WNBA legend Sue Bird about the state of the women's game and her future - plus if Tokyo 2020 is in her sights.
Finally, there's a tribute to former Miami Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano, and how one of his acts of kindness several years ago to a young fan still pays dividends today.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
