TRAFFIC ALERT: Watterson westbound ramp to I-65 south closed due to rollover crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The ramp from the Watterson westbound to I-65 south is blocked after a semi hauling ammonium nitrate rolled over.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed the call came in at 11: 08 a.m. of a commercial vehicle rollover crash.

According to KYTC, the tractor-trailer that overturned was hauling ammonium nitrate.

Crews are on scene of the wreck.

Delays are expected to last at least four hours.

