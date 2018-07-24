TRAFFIC ALERT: Watterson westbound ramp to I-65 south closed due - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Watterson westbound ramp to I-65 south closed due to rollover crash

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The ramp from the Watterson westbound to I-65 south is blocked after a semi hauling ammonium nitrate rolled over.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed the call came in at 11: 08 a.m. of a commercial vehicle rollover crash.

According to KYTC, the tractor-trailer that overturned was hauling ammonium nitrate.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
News & Weather Apps

Crews are on scene of the wreck.

Delays are expected to last at least four hours.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly