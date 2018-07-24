ISP to brief after body found in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating after a body was found in Little York.

As part of their search for Skyler Naugle,35, officers visited an address in the 7700 east New Cut Road. After talking to someone there, they believed Naugle was there before he went missing. A search of the surrounding property led officers to find a body.

The body was not recognizable, and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the identity and cause of death.

Police say as of Tuesday afternoon, they are still looking for Naugle, a white male, 5'7", with brown hair and brown eyes.

Currently the investigation taking place in Little York is classified as a death investigation.

