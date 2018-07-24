Police find body in woods, believe it's likely missing 35-year-old from Indiana

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Days after Skyler Naugle, 35, of Washington County, Indiana, was reported missing, police found a body.

The body was discovered in the woods off East New Cut Road in the Little York area of Washington County on Monday.

Indiana State Police said it was too decomposed to identify. An autopsy will need to confirm if it is the remains of Naugle and provide more information as to how that person died.

The search for Naugle led troopers to a nearby home in the 7700 block of East New Cut Road. After talking to someone there, they believed Naugle was there before he went missing. A search of the surrounding property led officers to find a body.

"We think they were acquaintances," ISP Sgt. Jerry Goodin said. "We think the people who lived at the home and Skyler, they knew each other."

Deputy Brent Miller with the Washington County Sheriff's Department said they've had run-ins with Naugle in the past.

"It's a large county but it's a small community and everybody knows everybody, so law enforcement does know Skyler," Miller said.

Until police determine if the body is Naugle and what happened, they're asking neighbors to be vigilant, lock their doors and report any suspicious behavior to police.

"Can we positively 100 percent say that the neighborhood is safe? Absolutely not, because at this point we're working a death investigation and we really don't know what the cause of death was," Goodin said. "So what we are telling the neighbors is to be extra vigilant in that area out there, make sure you keep your doors locked. If you see anything suspicious, if you see anybody out running around that you think looks strange or if you see anything strange make sure to contact us here at the Indiana State Police post or contact the Washington County Sheriff's Department."

Neighbors in the area said this is a surprise, because nothing like this ever happens where they live. They want to know what happened and so do police.

"Obviously, we have a lot of questions," Goodin said. "We're hoping that autopsy will give us a lot of answers."

Anyone with information about Naugle's disappearance, or about the body found in the woods Monday, is asked to contact ISP or the Washington County Sheriff.

