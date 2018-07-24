Louisville City FC names new president

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City FC named Brad Estes as its new president on Tuesday.

Effective immediately, the 40-year-old Kentucky native and St. Xavier grad will take over leading the LouCity front office.

“Brad is someone who we have believed in and have backed since his joining us last year,” said Mike Mountjoy, co-chairman of Louisville City FC. “His commitment to this club and desire to see us continue our growth means this is a move that makes sense for us.”

Estes will work with former Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing Patrick Stewart. Stewart is taking on a new role as Chief Revenue Officer.

"Louisville City FC is on the rise and I’m grateful to be given the opportunity to lead this club forward into that new stadium and beyond," Estes said. "Both as a soccer fan and as an executive, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be helping head this project.”

A release from LCFC also says Estes and Stewart were "instrumental" in advancing the team's Butchertown stadium project.

