TRAFFIC ALERT: Drivers being diverted to IN due to Spaghetti Junction wreck

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A wreck in Spaghetti Junction is causing massive headaches for drivers on I-64 west and I-71 south.

An overturned semi is blocking the ramp from I-64 west/I-71 south to Interstate 65 south.

Fire crews are currently working to clean up diesel fuel spilled on the roadway as a result of this accident.

Officials have begun diverting drivers in this backup across the river to access 65 south from the Indiana side, causing them to pay tolls.

No time table has been given for cleanup.

