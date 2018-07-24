RB Todd Gurley gets huge new contract extension from LA Rams - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

RB Todd Gurley gets huge new contract extension from LA Rams

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) - Running back Todd Gurley has agreed to a lucrative four-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

Rams general manager Les Snead confirmed the new deal Tuesday for the NFL's offensive player of the year.

The Rams didn't announce the financial terms of the deal, but ESPN says the extension is worth $60 million through 2023.

Gurley was a league standout in his third NFL season while playing in first-year coach Sean McVay's explosive offense. He rushed for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching 64 passes for 788 yards and six more TDs.

The Georgia product was the offensive rookie of the year in 2015 for the St. Louis Rams.

