Civil Rights organizations file complaint against owners of The - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Civil Rights organizations file complaint against owners of The Arch, student housing

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: The Arch) (Source: The Arch)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The National Fair Housing Alliance, the Lexington Fair Housing Council, the Fair Housing Center of West Michigan and tenant Maya Moss filed a complaint against Asset Campus Housing Inc., who own the Arch near UofL.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
News & Weather Apps

Moss and her co-plaintiffs argue that the Arch discriminated against her when it discovered she had a child and made her obtain a separate lease for her two-year-old daughter and pay double rent.

The complaint lays out its allegations as follows:

  • Asset Campus Housing, Inc. enforces policies that seek to exclude or limit families with children from renting its properties.
  • Asset Campus Housing often markets its properties as student housing. However, it does not require tenants to be enrolled in school, and it knowingly rents to non-students.
  • Asset Campus Housing implemented a policy that permits only one person per bedroom for renters of its apartment units.
  • According to Asset Campus policy, each tenant must occupy and lease their own room, even if the tenant is a toddler.

The complaint was filed in the Western District of Kentucky. The plaintiffs are represented by Relman, Dane & Colefax PLLC.

UofL issued the following statement on the lawsuit:

"The university is not a party to this lawsuit and is therefore not in a position to comment. Inquiries should be made to Asset Campus Housing."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly