Civil Rights organizations file complaint against owners of The Arch, student housing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The National Fair Housing Alliance, the Lexington Fair Housing Council, the Fair Housing Center of West Michigan and tenant Maya Moss filed a complaint against Asset Campus Housing Inc., who own the Arch near UofL.

Moss and her co-plaintiffs argue that the Arch discriminated against her when it discovered she had a child and made her obtain a separate lease for her two-year-old daughter and pay double rent.

The complaint lays out its allegations as follows:

Asset Campus Housing, Inc. enforces policies that seek to exclude or limit families with children from renting its properties.

Asset Campus Housing often markets its properties as student housing. However, it does not require tenants to be enrolled in school, and it knowingly rents to non-students.

Asset Campus Housing implemented a policy that permits only one person per bedroom for renters of its apartment units.

According to Asset Campus policy, each tenant must occupy and lease their own room, even if the tenant is a toddler.

The complaint was filed in the Western District of Kentucky. The plaintiffs are represented by Relman, Dane & Colefax PLLC.

UofL issued the following statement on the lawsuit:

"The university is not a party to this lawsuit and is therefore not in a position to comment. Inquiries should be made to Asset Campus Housing."

