Gary Sanchez put back on DL by Yanks after failing to hustle - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Gary Sanchez put back on DL by Yanks after failing to hustle

(AP Photo/Mike Carlson). Tampa Bay Rays' Jake Bauers celebrates after crossing home plate in front of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez following his three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 23, 2018, in St. Peters... (AP Photo/Mike Carlson). Tampa Bay Rays' Jake Bauers celebrates after crossing home plate in front of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez following his three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 23, 2018, in St. Peters...

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez has gone back on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right groin, a day after failing to hustle on a pair of key plays in a 7-6 loss to Tampa Bay.

Sanchez missed 20 games from June 25 to July 19 because of the groin injury.

After Monday night's game, Sanchez said through a translator that the groin issues were "definitely behind me" and that "it's about doing a better job overall."

Austin Romine was behind the play for Tuesday night's game at the Rays.

Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead in the first inning Monday when Jake Bauers scored from second on Sanchez's 10th passed ball, which tied for the major league lead. Sanchez reached out and let a breaking ball from Luis Severino glance off his glove and right foot, then slowly chased the ball as it bounced toward the third base coaching box.

Severino appeared angry as he spoke with Sanchez in the dugout after the inning, an encounter caught by a television camera.

New York loaded the bases in the ninth when Sanchez batted with two outs. He grounded to second baseman Daniel Robinson, who flipped to shortstop Willy Adames. While Aaron Hicks beat the throw to second, Sanchez jogged up the first-base line and was thrown out by an alert Adames.

Sanchez was criticized by then-manager Joe Girardi after a passed ball last summer and was benched for two games. Sanchez's 16 passed balls tied Yasmani Grandal for the big league lead last year, when Sanchez was behind the plate for 53 wild pitches. Sanchez has been behind the plate for 35 wild pitches this year.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

__

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • LA chief says police, not gunman, fired fatal shot at market

    LA chief says police, not gunman, fired fatal shot at market

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:39:31 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 4:41 PM EDT2018-07-24 20:41:58 GMT
    Melyda Corado was hit by a police officer's gunfire before the suspect took hostages at Trader Joe's on Saturday. (Source: Family photo/CNN)Melyda Corado was hit by a police officer's gunfire before the suspect took hostages at Trader Joe's on Saturday. (Source: Family photo/CNN)

    Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

    More >>

    Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

    More >>

  • Contentious Georgia GOP runoff tests Trump voters' loyalty

    Contentious Georgia GOP runoff tests Trump voters' loyalty

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-07-24 04:16:10 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 4:41 PM EDT2018-07-24 20:41:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...
    Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.More >>
    Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Board recommends Cosby be found a sexually violent predator

    Board recommends Cosby be found a sexually violent predator

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-07-24 14:59:52 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 4:41 PM EDT2018-07-24 20:41:06 GMT
    Bill Cosby will be sentenced in September. (Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP/file)Bill Cosby will be sentenced in September. (Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP/file)

    A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

    More >>

    A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly