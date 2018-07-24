Smell something funny? There's an app for that!

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Have you smelled something funny around Louisville, but don't know who to report the smell to? Well, there's an app for that!

It's called "Smell Louisville" and it was developed by the Institute for Healthy Air, Water and Soil.

Even if there aren't any smells to report, the Institute for Healthy Air, Water and Soil is asking for residents to download the app to see how it works and if there are changes you would like to recommend.

After downloading the app, take the survey, found here, to tell the developers what is good about the app and what could be done to make it better.

"Smell Louisville" is available for Apple and Android devices.

If you have questions concerning the application, click here.

