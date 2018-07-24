Boil water advisory issued for some Crawford County Water Co. customers

MARENGO, IN (WAVE) - Crawford County Water Co. of Marengo, Indiana has issued a boil water advisory for all Crawford County Water Company customers south of I-64.

Anyone under the advisory should boil any water that will be used for cooking or drinking for five minutes before using.

It's unclear when the advisory will be lifted. It will stay in effect until further notice.

