Boil water advisory issued for some Crawford County Water Co. cu - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Boil water advisory issued for some Crawford County Water Co. customers

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

MARENGO, IN (WAVE) - Crawford County Water Co. of Marengo, Indiana has issued a boil water advisory for all Crawford County Water Company customers south of I-64.

Anyone under the advisory should boil any water that will be used for cooking or drinking for five minutes before using. 

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
4 Goldfish cracker varieties recalled due to salmonella risk
Civil Rights Organizations file complaint against owners of The Arch, student housing
Louisville City FC names new president

It's unclear when the advisory will be lifted. It will stay in effect until further notice. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly