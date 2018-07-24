Hope Southern Indiana assists families with back-to-school shopping

Christal Stephenson, left, and her daughter, Isabella, 10, right, check out at Burlington Coat Factory in Clarksville for Monday's Clothe A Teen program. (Source: News & Tribune)

Savannah Dunn browses the racks at Burlington Coat Factory for back-to-school clothing for her two sons at Monday's Clothe A Teen Program. (Source: News & Tribune)

By: Brooke McAfee

News and Tribune

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - For some families, back-to-school costs can present a challenge, but a Floyd County nonprofit wants to make sure children can start a new school year with new clothes.

On Monday evening, Floyd County high school and middle school students shopped with their families at Burlington Coat Factory in Clarksville for Hope Southern Indiana's annual Clothe A Teen program. Each student received a $75 voucher to shop for new back-to-school clothing.

With the voucher, students could purchase clothing or backpacks that meet school dress code regulations.

Executive Director Angie Graf said the program gives families a positive start to the year. "For kids with self-esteem issues, this will raise them immediately," she said. "Any time you have new clothes on and can start the year feeling good about yourself, it's a good start."

>> MORE NEWS ON WAVE.COM

The program helps kids begin the school year with trendy clothing at a good value, Hope Southern Indiana Programs and Event Coordinator Kitty Downey said. She wants students to know that the nonprofit cares about them. "Teenagers have a hard time," she said. "They face a lot. We just want to give them a hand and a way to be much happier going into the school year."

The community came together for Clothe A Teen, Graf said. Hope received donations from 54 churches, businesses and individuals for the program. The budget this year was $18,750. Last year, the total was about $17,000.

Students were referred to the program by school counselors or social services workers. More than 200 students participated in Monday's shopping event. Another 42 students also received vouchers for a shopping event last month.

For Candace Grewer, who is raising her two granddaughters on a fixed income, it is difficult to find the money for back-to-school clothes or school supplies.

"This is like a savior to people like me," she said. "Without it, they would not get back-to-school clothes and they wouldn't get their back-to-school supplies. All of our money goes on the bills. There's no extra."

Grewer's granddaughter, Gabrielle Mason, said she was particularly excited about the sparkly rain boots she bought at Burlington. She is about to start sixth grade at Scribner Middle School.

Savannah Dunn shopped Monday for her two sons who go to Scribner Middle School and New Albany High School.

This month, she has faced issues with her car, and she was worried she wouldn't be able to cover the cost of both fixing it and buying school clothes. With Clothe A Teen, she was able to afford the car's repair. The program also helped her buy clothes for her sons last year.

"It's a good program, and you see good outcomes," Dunn said.

Christal Stephenson was at Burlington Coat Factory with her daughter, Isabella. She said it was her first year participating in the program. Isabella is about go into the fifth grade at Christian Academy of Indiana. She bought several new outfits and a new backpack. Her favorite item was a striped black and pink skirt.

Clothe A Teen is an excellent opportunity for many families in the community, Stephenson said. The program allows her to get clothes for her daughter that she normally wouldn't be able to afford.

"You've got day-to-day life going on, and you just don't always have the money to get what your child needs before school starts," she said. "It's good for me and for her."