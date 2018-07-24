GCCS no longer eliminating transportation; will offer limited bus stops to students who live close to school

GCCS students will still be able to ride the bus to Jeffersonville High School. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Greater Clark County Schools will no longer eliminate bus transportation to students who live close to school.

An expansion of the district’s no transportation zone was met with parent disapproval when announced last week.

The expansion would have left hundreds of Jeffersonville High School students who live within a mile of the building without an option to take the bus.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Increased no transportation zone could mean more students walking to Jeffersonville High

The district has since decided to offer limited transportation to those students instead. The number of bus stops on a route will be reduced, so, students may have to walk a short distance to a designated bus stop.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ 3,200 free metal detectors going to Indiana schools

+ Hope Southern Indiana assists families with back-to-school shopping

+ Louisville City FC names new president

To view the new bus stops, click here. To view information on the new limited transportation decision, click here.

This story will be updated

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.