Former Bardstown mayor agrees not to run for office for five years as part of deal with city

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Former Bardstown Mayor John Royalty reached an agreement with prosecutors Monday.

Royalty agreed to drop his lawsuit against the city and not run for public office again for five years, in exchange for the commonwealth's attorney not prosecuting him on a felony perjury indictment and several other misdemeanors.

Also as part of the agreement, Royalty agrees to waive the statue of limitations if prosecutors believe he's not held up his agreement, to not run for office, not violate the law, and "to be of good behavior".

In return, the state will not object to expungement of the charges from Royalty's record.

Royalty's perjury charges stemmed from statements he made while under oath during his removal by Bardstown City Council.He was elected in November 2014 and unanimously removed from office by the Bardstown City Council in April 2017.

