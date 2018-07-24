Boston College's Dillon voted ACC preseason player of year

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Boston College running back AJ Dillon is the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year.

In voting results released Tuesday, Dillon received 45 of 148 votes from media members at last week's media days to edge Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who had 42.

Dillon rushed for 1,589 yards last season, the second-most by any freshman in ACC history. He was joined by Florida State's Cam Akers in the backfield of the preseason all-conference team.

League favorite Clemson placed eight players on the preseason team, including all four of its defensive linemen. Tigers offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt appeared on a conference-best 130 ballots.

