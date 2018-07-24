Metro Works provides free drop-off service for storm debris

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Public Works is providing free drop-off service for residential storm debris.

The service is available now through Saturday, July 28.

Residents of Jefferson County can drop off the items at the Metro Waste Reduction Center, located at 636 Meriwether Avenue and the Roads Division East District Center, located at 595 Hubbards Lane.

Both centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 25 through Friday, July 27 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 28.

Eligible debris includes tree limbs and other compostable materials. No construction or demolition materials, shingles, municipal garbage or manmade materials will be accepted.

The free service is available to Jefferson County residents only. Contractors or persons for hire must pay according to the posted fee schedule. They are not included in the free service. To qualify for the free drop-off residents must present government issued identification verifying Jefferson County residency.

