Grayson County officials arrest 4, find multiple meth labs, firearms and drugs

All of these guns were seized from the home (Source: Grayson County Sheriff's Office)

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - Grayson County Sheriffs Deputies showed up to a house on Monday with an arrest warrant, and left with four people in custody, as well as seizing large amounts of drugs, paraphernalia and firearms.

According to a release from police, deputies went to a home in the 3800 block of Bloomington Road in Leitchfield to serve an arrest warrant on Christopher Rigsby, 36, for several felonies. When they arrived on Monday, they found Rigsby and Stacey Lambert, 34, working a "one-step" meth lab in a car.

Rigsby and Lambert were arrested, and the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force was called in to cleanup and search the property. They found two additional meth labs, as well as rifles, shotguns, handguns, ammunition and drug paraphernalia including pipes, scales and baggies.

They also found finished meth products and meth-making materials.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ New scholarship at UofL aimed at first-generation students

+ Former Bardstown mayor agrees not to run for office for five years as part of deal with city

+ Civil Rights organizations file complaint against owners of The Arch, student housing

Ricky Wilson, 60, tried to destroy evidence by knocking it out of an officer's hands. He was charged with manufacturing meth, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and assaulting a police officer.

Karen Statts, 52, was also on scene and described by police as an "active participant in the crimes". She is charged with manufacturing meth, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Wilson, Rigsby and Lambert are all convicted felons with previous drug crimes on their records.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.