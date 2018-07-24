Missing Michigan teen could be in Louisville

Louisville Water employees Chad Harper and Jimmy Stone normally spend their days helping to maintain 24,000 fire hydrants, but on Tuesday, they found a scared tabby kitten at the bottom of a broken hydrant.More >>
The job fairs will take place on Saturday, July 28 and Tuesday, July 31.More >>
A Kentucky mall has closed its food court to sanitize after a health department received more than 150 reports of illnesses that were mostly from people who had eaten at the food court.More >>
Niagara Bottling will build a new 469,000-square-foot manufacturing and bottling facility on Logistics Avenue in the River Ridge Commerce Center.The company is investing approximately $56 million in the project, including construction and equipment costs.More >>
Residents in one Kentucky town feel like they've been left with a "bridge to nowhere", after a popular road is closed for months with no work done.More >>
