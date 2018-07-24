Missing Michigan teen could be in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) wants to alert the public in Louisville, Kentucky that a missing teen may be in the area.

Jakayla Turner, 17, was last seen in Clinton Township, Michigan on May 25, 2017.

>> MISSING IN KENTUCKY: Have you seen these people?

Though it's been more than a year since her disappearance, NCMEC has reason to believe Turner may be in the Louisville area.

Turner is a black female, 4'11", weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should immediately contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Clinton Township Police Dept. in Michigan at 1-586-469-5502.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.