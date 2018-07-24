Witnesses: 5-year-old saw father shoot mother in attempted murder-suicide

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of shooting and killing his wife before turning the gun on himself survived, and police say he tried to escape from police custody while in the hospital.

Bashar Ghazawi was released from the hospital and booked into Metro Corrections Monday. He was in court on Tuesday, to face his charges. A judge raised his bond from $75,000 to $100,000.

“He was being housed at University Hospital and attempted to flea and escape while he was a patient there,” the prosecutor said on Tuesday in court. “While he may not be a high risk, his behavior shows otherwise."

On July 8, police responded to Ghazawi’s home in Buechel after a report of two people shot. Metrosafe confirmed that a call came in at 3:14 p.m. on Sunday of a shooting at the corner of Lambert Avenue and Buechel Bank Road.

According to an arrest slip, first responders arrived and found two victims, a man and a woman, both shot.

The woman, later identified by authorities as Noor Ghazawi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband, Bashar Ghazawi was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition, but survived and is now charged with murder-domestic violence, and handgun possession by a felon.

A family member of Noor Ghazawi told WAVE 3 News that the couple had been married since 2005 and have 3 children, ages 12, 10, and 5. Witnesses say the five-year-old saw everything happen between his parents on July 8th. A neighbor rushed over to help him while police responded.

“I prayed immediately when they told me the son was outside yelling at his father when he collapsed,” neighbor Charisse Spalding said. “That tells me he had to have seen it all."

Charisse Spalding says the Ghazawi family moved in next door less than a year ago. They own a nearby middle eastern bakery. Spalding says she would see them often.

“He would bring me bread from the bakery when he was closing, he would bring me the naan bread,” Spalding said. “I get mint from their front plant garden and then I would take her thyme and basil from my garden.”

And that's why what happened so close to her home bothers her.

“You know I would like to say know your neighbors but, I knew them and i didn't see any signs,” Spalding said.

The victim's sister says they are originally from Jordan. Noor’s body was taken back to Jordan for her burial.

Bashar Ghazawi is a convicted felon, his previous charges stem from drug incidents. He faces several charges including murder, possession of handgun by a convicted felon, and escape

