Proposed city ordinance to require Louisville mayor to report expenditure of $10,000 or more

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A newly proposed city ordinance would require the mayor of Louisville to report an expenditure over $10,000.

The ordinance was proposed on Monday and is sponsored by Metro Councilman Brent Ackerson.

Metro Council spokesperson Tony Hyatt says the ordinance is not specific to the Kentucky Derby guest list Mayor Greg Fischer refuses to share, but is about being transparent with all spending of taxpayer dollars.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Metro Works provides free drop-off service for storm debris

+ New scholarship at UofL aimed at first-generation students

+ 3,200 free metal detectors going to Indiana schools

In a story WAVE 3 News aired in June, Fischer says his Kentucky Derby guest list was made up of economic development prospects for the city and it's common practice to keep those names secret.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.